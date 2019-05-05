Karnataka to get water from Maharashtra

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A timely meeting of the state BJP delegation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday night to make an appeal for release of water from Maharashtra’s dams to the Krishna river has paid off.

According to sources, officials of the Water Resources Department in Maharashtra have begun the process of releasing 2 tmc ft of water from either from Koyna or Varna dam. A delegation headed by Rajya Sabha MP Prabhakar Kore and several MLAs with party leaders held a 40-minute meeting with Fadnavis urging him to expedite the process of releasing water to Karnataka on humanitarian grounds.

It will take at least 36 hours for the water to reach the river once it is released from Koyna dam, sources said, adding from Varna dam, it will take at least 16 hours to reach Krishna.

Another 2 tmc ft of water is also expected to be released from Koyna dam to the Krishna river within next one month. Officials of the state’s Water Resources Department are prepared to initiate measures for effective utilisation of released water.