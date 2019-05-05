Home States Karnataka

Paramour beats toddler to death

A three-year old boy lost his life after he was hit by a wooden roti roller by his mother’s lover at Raibag on Friday.

Published: 05th May 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A three-year old boy lost his life after he was hit by a wooden roti roller by his mother’s lover at Raibag on Friday. The child was brought dead to the hospital. While a case was registered, the police cracked it  within 24 hours.

According to the police, victim’s mother Laxmi came to Raibag government hospital with her companion, with her dead son, Mahesh in her arms. When doctors were asked to admit the child, Laxmi said her son fell from the window was found unconscious.

However, the doctors found that the boy had been brought dead to the hospital. Contrary to Laxmi’s claims, the doctors found several injuries on his body and based on the nature of the injuries, they suspected that the boy had been beaten to death. 

According to sources, Laxmi had an affair with Jadhav ever since she separated from her husband, Ashok Bagadi a few months ago. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp