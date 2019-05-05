Paramour beats toddler to death

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A three-year old boy lost his life after he was hit by a wooden roti roller by his mother’s lover at Raibag on Friday. The child was brought dead to the hospital. While a case was registered, the police cracked it within 24 hours.

According to the police, victim’s mother Laxmi came to Raibag government hospital with her companion, with her dead son, Mahesh in her arms. When doctors were asked to admit the child, Laxmi said her son fell from the window was found unconscious.

However, the doctors found that the boy had been brought dead to the hospital. Contrary to Laxmi’s claims, the doctors found several injuries on his body and based on the nature of the injuries, they suspected that the boy had been beaten to death.

According to sources, Laxmi had an affair with Jadhav ever since she separated from her husband, Ashok Bagadi a few months ago.