Post Sri Lanka blasts, security beefed up in Karnataka

A meeting of senior police officers was held and they were instructed on standard operating procedures on security drills.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Security has been beefed up in the state after the Sri Lankan government informed that the terror group that carried out the series of attacks in their country had visited Kashmir, Kerala and Bengaluru. A meeting of senior police officers was held and they were instructed on standard operating procedures on security drills. However, City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said Central agencies have not issued any specific alert. 

According to the police, officers have been asked to check any suspicious people as part of a routine security drill in public places. Police have increased checking of vehicles at night at railway stations, bus stands and other areas. For a week, hotels and lodges have been checking and collecting data from foreign nationals staying at their establishments. House owners have been asked to share details of their tenants and photo copies of their documents with their area’s police stations. 

“There is no high alert announced in and around the city after the terror strike. We have already called a meeting of all religious heads and staff of malls to discuss security. We are always alert, high alert is just a rumour,” said Suneel Kumar. Central agencies, including the intelligence bureau, reportedly alerted the state’s Home Department to increase security measures in public areas. 

