Singer Janaki operated, discharged from hospital

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Renowned playback singer S Janaki, who underwent treatment for back injury after she had a fall, was discharged from a hospital after four days. Janaki, a resident of Chennai, had come to her relatives’ house in the city. Unfortunately, she had a fall and sustained back injury, and was rushed to a super specialty hospital for airline fracture on her hip.

She said that the people of Karnataka showered love on her. “I recovered because of their wishes. I love Mysuru and wish to take rest in the city,” she added. Janaki said that she slipped while entering

the house.