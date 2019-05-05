The battle for the north: Jarkiholi brothers change tack to survive

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Jarkiholi brothers, Ramesh and Satish, popularly known as ‘Gokak Sahukars’ (rich men of Gokak), are fighting a battle for survival, in the middle of a political upset, which has left one brother adrift, while the other is being forced to make amends with a political rival, in order to consolidate the family influence.

Cornered by the Congress and the BJP after a futile exercise to destabilise the coalition government, sources said that Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi is now all set for a short political exile in Europe, at least till the Lok Sabha election results are out. Meanwhile, his brother, Satish has decided to join hands with his political bete noire D K Shivakumar to consolidate his position in the Congress party.

According to sources, Ramesh is deeply embarrassed as all 15 Congress MLA’s, once keen on following his lead, have virtually abandoned him. The BJP, once in talks with him, seems to be avoiding him as well, insisting on his resignation before even talking to him. Sources also said that the Congress is planning to sack him, even as Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy offered him a cabinet berth.

is also not keen on returning to Gokak as well as many leaders in Gokak today feel that his decision to stay away from the city and resort to rebel politics, has made him a laughing stock in his constituency today. With no choice left but to exit the political stage temporarily, sources said a Europe trip is imminent for this Jarkiholi.

Meanwhile Satish, in order to consolidate his position in the Congress, has beaten a hasty retreat in his war with cabinet colleague DK Shivakumar. From spewing venom at the Water Resources Minister just a few months back, Satish has drastically toned down his attacks from the time his brother Ramesh’s rebel efforts fell through. Satish was at loggerheads with Shivakumar ever since he was expelled from the cabinet of Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state.

Asked recently whether he would object to Shivakumar’s appointment as one of the people in-charge for Kundgol bypolls, Satish said that he had never expressed resentment against Shivakumar. “I never said Shivakumar should not be the party in-charge of Kundgol bypolls. Irrespective of whoever is in-charge of the bypoll, what is important for the Congress is victory in Kundgol.’’ Satish also has made up his mind to join Shivakumar for the election campaign in Kundgol, sources said.