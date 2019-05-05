Home States Karnataka

TNIE story ends decade-old boycott of Medar household

The boycott of the family has finally ended. 

Published: 05th May 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

v

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: After decades of struggle, a family belonging to the backward Medar community in Shankar Nagar, Chamarajnagar, which had faced social exclusion ever since their mother eloped with a relative, has reason to rejoice. The boycott of the family has finally ended. 

After The New Indian Express reported on Saturday about the plight of the family, Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge took note of it and directed the tahsildar, police and social welfare department officers to visit the Medar Colony and convince the community.

Shivamma, a resident of the colony, left her family 30 years ago and ever since, her husband Venkataramanappa and their children had to suffer social exclusion. The community leaders decided that no one would speak to them nor would they be allowed to attend any social gathering. They were not even allowed to offer puja at the local temple. The family members ran from pillar to post for justice, but to no avail. 

Some years after Venkataramanappa’s death, the couple’s second son Nagendra paid a fine of `20,000 to the community leaders with a plea to lift the boycott on his family. However, the other son Puttaswamy, who works as a mason, continued to feel the heat as he could not pay `40,000 that was demanded from him.

On Saturday, the officials held a meeting with the community leaders and other residents of the colony at Siddappaji temple and warned the residents of legal action for imposing the boycott. They also warned that the temple will be taken over if Puttaswamy’s family is not allowed to offer prayers or use the community hall.

The community members have sought 10 days’ time to resolve the issue and assured the officials that Puttaswamy will be allowed to offer puja on Friday and also utilise the community hall.
An elated Puttaswamy could not thank the officials enough for ensuring justice to him and his family. He told them that they had in fact decided to end their lives as they could no longer put up with the torment. His wife Geetha too said said she was happy now that she can attend social gatherings like weddings for the first time since her marriage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medar family Priyank Kharge Medar community TNIE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp