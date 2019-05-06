Home States Karnataka

Big relief: Students who missed NEET exam due to train delay to get another chance

Union Minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda's had written to the HRD ministry making an appeal for the students.

Published: 06th May 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

NEET

A NEET aspirant breaks down after missing the test due to delayed train arrival in Bengaluru. (Photo | ENS/Shriram B N)

By Express News Service

In what comes as great news to students who missed the National Eligibility cum entrance test on Sunday due to train delays, the Union HRD ministry has agreed to offer another opportunity. After multiple requests from Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda, as well as the Southwestern Railways Union HRD minister Prakash Javdekar on Monday, said that students who missed NEET on Sunday will be given another chance.

"Happy to announce that #Karnataka Students who missed the #NEET exam, due to railway delay will get another chance. (SIC)" the minister tweeted.

 

ALSO READ | Despair, anger as many miss NEET due to late train

The Karnataka government had appealed to the union government to consider its request to provide another chance to more than 500+ students who had missed the exam after trains were delayed due to the realignment of routes.

DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday had written to the HRD ministry making an appeal for the students. The ministry's decision has come as a great relief to more than 500 students in the state.

