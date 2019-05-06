Home States Karnataka

BJP calls for statewide protest against Karnataka government

BJP’s allegations against the coalition government of misusing police force are similar to Congress-JD(S)’ allegations against BJP of misusing Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a social media campaign #EmergencyInKarnataka which accuses the Congress-JD(S) coalition government of targeting its sympathisers, BJP has decided to take the fight to the turf. The saffron party has called for a statewide protest against the coalition government accusing it of being intolerant towards opposition.

“Belur Gopalkrishna allegedly said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be killed while JD(S) leader Narayanagowda threatened independent candidate Sumalatha and actor Darshan, but no action has been taken against them. The government has been misusing the police department to file cases and threaten BJP workers and supporters specifically,” said a statement issued by the BJP. The party insisted that while cases under IPC 307 have been booked against both BJP and Congress workers, only BJP workers are being arrested. “There is no respect for individual freedom and dissent under the coalition government,” BJP’s general secretary N Ravikumar said. District units of the BJP will stage protests across the state.

