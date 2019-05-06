‘Congress leaders are adjusting with JD(S) to keep BJP away’

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: BJP Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa said that Congress party workers are repenting for giving support to JD (S) to form the government. He was addressing the media here on Sunday night during his visit to Kundgol. “As many as 20 party leaders from Congress are opposing the administration of Chief Minster H D Kumaraswamy. However, in a bid to keep the BJP away from power, senior leaders are acting smart and are adjusting with JD(S),” the opposition party leader added.

He also said that the Congress party believed in corrupt politics. “They dream that money and mussel power will help them overthrow the BJP in the Kundgol by-elections. But the people of Kundgol are aware and they will choose the correct candidate,” he stated.

He further attacked the Congress and said, “From last 11 months, the coalition government has not done any work benefiting the public. Congress partymen are aware of this, but they helpless and cannot speak against the inefficient government as it is run with their support,” he further said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa took a dig at Siddaramaiah and said, “Siddaramaiah himself is the villain for Congress and with his presence the party will go to the dogs. He has put his efforts in dividing religion to gain political mileage.”