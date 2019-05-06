Home States Karnataka

‘Congress leaders are adjusting with JD(S) to keep BJP away’

BJP Karnataka chief  B S Yeddyurappa said that Congress party workers are repenting for giving support to JD (S) to form the government.

Published: 06th May 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: BJP Karnataka chief  B S Yeddyurappa said that Congress party workers are repenting for giving support to JD (S) to form the government. He was addressing the media here on Sunday night during his visit to Kundgol. “As many as 20 party leaders from Congress are opposing the administration of Chief Minster H D Kumaraswamy. However, in a bid to keep the BJP away from power, senior leaders are acting smart and are adjusting with JD(S),” the opposition party leader added.

He also said that the Congress party believed in corrupt politics. “They dream that money and mussel power will help them overthrow the BJP in the Kundgol by-elections. But the people of Kundgol are aware and they will choose the correct candidate,” he stated.

He further attacked the Congress and said, “From last 11 months, the coalition government has not done any work benefiting the public. Congress partymen are aware of this, but they helpless and cannot speak against the inefficient government as it is run with their support,” he further said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa took a dig at Siddaramaiah and said, “Siddaramaiah himself is the villain for Congress and with his presence the party will go to the dogs. He has put his efforts in dividing religion to gain political mileage.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B S Yeddyurappa Congress H D Kumaraswamy BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp