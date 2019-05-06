Home States Karnataka

Fisherman falls off boat, goes missing

A fisherman identified as Govinda Mablugowda (38) from Ankola in Uttara Kannada district has been reported missing since April 30.

Image of fishermen used for representational purposes ony. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A fisherman identified as Govinda Mablugowda (38) from Ankola in Uttara Kannada district has been reported missing since April 30. He had ventured into the sea in a fishing boat from Malpe on April 22. It was a fishing expedition of 10 days in their mechanised fishing boat ‘Sri Sanvi’.

As their boat had engaged in fishing in the sea off Bhatkal coast on April 30 at around 5 am Govinda who stood at the edge of the boat to relieve himself slipped from the boat and fell into the sea. Other fishermen Nagaraj, Louis, Baira, Madhava, Keshava and captain of the boat- Honnappa Mogera, all from Bhatkal tried to trace him, but Govinda could not be found. Madhu B E, sub-inspector of Malpe police station said that a complaint in this regard was filed at Malpe police station by Honnappa Mogera on Saturday.

