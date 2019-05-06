Home States Karnataka

Fishing vessel missing case: Indian Navy kept state fact-finding committee in dark

In the month of February, the state government had advised the state police department to form a fact-finding committee to investigate the missing vessel.

Published: 06th May 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Missing

For representational purposes

KARWAR: Fact Finding Committee, that formed by the state government to investigate the missing Suvarna Tribhuja fishing vessel which went missing with seven crews, kept in dark by the Indian Navy and suspicion grows against the navy.

Recently the Indian Navy has found the wreckage of Suvarna Tribhuja boat in 60 feet deep sea off Malvan coast. It was not officially informed to the state government’s Fact Finding Committee and the committee has come to know about the found wreckage through media not by the navy.

In the month of February, the state government had advised the state police department to form a fact-finding committee to investigate the missing vessel. DIG S N Sidramappa, who is head of the committee visited Udupi and Uttara Kannada district with his team. He also visited INS Kadamba Naval Base, Karwar to figure out the missing boat case.

Later the committee asked the navy about the damaged INS Kochi ship and the committee had written two letters to navy. But till date they have not got any reply from the navy. When the navy found wreckage of Suvarna Tribhuja on May 1, it has not informed the committee.

DIG S N Sidramappa, who heads the committee said, he came to know about the found wreckage in media. The committee was not informed by navy in this regard and during the search there were no police officials in INS Nireekshak. However he will write another letter to the navy to get details of their investigation.

The navy has completed neglected the state government committee and it is not ready to respond to any queries. After finding wreckage of missing Suvarna Tribhuja, the navy allegedly stopped search operation.

According to sources in navy, INS Kochi damaged off Malvan coast after it was hit by some unknown object. They are not ready to accept or reject ‘INS Kochi hit Suvarna Tribhuja’, they have maintained silence over the issue. But coastal district many theories are plying.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Navy Suvarna Tribhuja fishing vessel 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp