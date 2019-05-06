Not so NEET and tidy, chaos at Bengaluru's exam centres

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was chaos, confusion and anxiety at the NEET examination centres on Sunday. Reason: Students turning up at the wrong centre close to the examination hour.The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to professional medical courses, were conducted on Sunday.

Even when the entry for the three-hour examination closed at 1.30 pm, students were seen rushing to the examination centre beyond time only to be stranded there as they found themselves at the wrong centre.

For many students, the public notice put out on May 2 about the change of location of the examination centre due to Lok Sabha polls and other unavoidable reasons went unnoticed. Students reached Presidency School in Yelahanka, unaware of the revised examination centre at Dayananda Sagar University, School of Engineering at Hosur Road. “No transport arrangements were made for the students who arrived at the wrong centre at Presidency School from where the exam centre was changed as EVM machines were kept there,” said a parent at the centre.

About 30 students were rushed out by their parents from Dayananda Sagar Institutions to the centre in Dayananda Sagar University, Hosur Rd, said a shopkeeper. Three students were prohibited from entering the examination centre at Army Public School, Kamaraj Road, for arriving a few minutes beyond 1.30pm. One of them, Supriya K who arrived from Andhra Pradesh, said they went to the wrong Army school in the city, hence the delay,. This, despite she leaving her relative’s house as early as 10 am. While the NTA mentioned in its note that “students were informed about the changes via SMS, Email and Voice Message, and were advised to download their fresh Admit Card in the notice,” the Chief Minister’s office alleged lack of proper communication by NTA.

Aspirants being forced to remove

earring and shoes at 2 respective

centres | pics: nagaraja Gadekal

Strict dress code catches many off guard

Medical aspirants were asked to leave their jewellery and formal shoes before entering the examination centres. It was a testing time for parents who accompanied them. A few of them said that they were unaware of the ban on jewellery in the dress code prescribed by the National Testing Academy. Advocate Siddanna, who was waiting outside the exam centre at Basavanagudi with the gold articles belonging to his daughter, said that they reached Bengaluru from Ballary on Sunday morning and rushed to the examination centre. Suhana who was waiting for her daughter said the headscarf was made to be removed as the pin on it was not permitted. Rules mandated light clothes with half sleeves, but instances of sleeves being chopped off were reported, while colour was not implemented as strictly.

Parents wait outside an exam

centre at Army Public School

on Kamraj Road in the city on

Sunday | nagaraja Gadekal

NO ARRANGEMENTS, kin have to wait under sun

Family members of NEET aspirants chose to while away their time outside exam centres as they waited for children, who were taking the exams. As a result, some settled on main roads and footpaths, while others congregated outside the gates for the entire duration of the three-hour exam in the hot sun. Mr. Gowda, a parent, said, “It’s been almost five hours since my daughter went in to write the exam. I have no option but to wait here, as I promised I would have lunch with her.” Additionally, many cars were parked on the roads along the campuses. Purnesh, a resident of Chickmaglur, had no option but to take a seat on the footpath opposite Army Public School in Kamraj Road. “I have been waiting here since 1 pm. I wish there was some arrangement made for us to sit inside,”he said, pointing to the closed entry gates of the school.