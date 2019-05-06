Home States Karnataka

Quick-thinking forest staffer saves deer from stray dogs

A forest official rescues the Spotted deer at Banashankari 6th Stage near Turahalli forest, in Bengaluru on Sunday | express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 7.30am on Sunday, residents of Banashankari 6th Stage, adjoining Kanakapura Road, woke up to the sound of barking dogs. They were horrified to see three stray dogs chasing a young spotted deer. Luckily for the five-month-old deer, forest watcher Rajanna was around. “I saw the dogs chasing the deer. It was running on the road towards the city. I was scared it may be run over by a vehicle, but I managed to chase the dogs away,” he said.

In the meantime, residents had also called wildlife warden and BBMP rescuer Prasanna Kumar. Till Kumar reached the spot, Rajanna and the residents kept an eye on the deer. “The deer was dehydrated. I instructed the residents to stay away and not to make any noise as spotted deer easily get scared. While it was on its way to drink water from a drain, I put a cloth on its face from behind and grabbed it,” Kumar said. “I could feel it shivering and its heartbeat was racing.”

Luckily, the canines had not bitten the deer. Kumar and the forest watcher later released the deer deep inside the forest. Frequent fires in Turahalli forest, burgeoning Bengaluru and stray dogs released near forest areas by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike have created a dangerous environment for the spotted deer and other wildlife in the forest area.

This is in an almost repeat of two tragic incidents that occurred in 2009 and 2018 — stray canines had killed spotted deer straying on to the same road. This time round, the deer was rescued.

PRINCIPAL Chief Conservator of Forest Punati Sridhar said, “Last year, we had a case where dogs attacked a spotted deer. We can’t harm the dogs as it is against the Animal Rights Act. At times, BBMP also leaves dogs here in the forest. Some forest areas are fenced so that animals can’t go out. A meeting will be held and the safety of deer will be discussed. If need be, more forest guards will be deployed.”

TAGS
spotted deer stray dog

