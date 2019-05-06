Home States Karnataka

Weekend party proves fatal for three HAL engineers

All the three techies were drunk-driving when their speeding bike hit a road median in Basaveshwaranagar.

Published: 06th May 2019 02:50 PM

Car Accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A weekend party turned into a tragedy for three engineers, including an employee of HAL, after their speeding bike crashed into the road median in Basaveshwaranagar on Sunday night. The police said that all three were drunk and riding on the same bike.  

The deceased have been identified as Anil, an engineer in HAL in Nasik, his friends Srinath and Karthik, who worked in different private companies as software engineers. All were aged between 28 to 30 years and were unmarried.

A senior police officer from Kamakshipalya police station said that the incident occurred around 12.45am when they were riding on Siddaiah Puranik road. Karthik was riding a Yamaha R15 bike and lost control and crashed into the median. Three of them were tossed in the air and killed on the spot. The passersby alerted the police and the bodies were shifted to Victoria hospital for postmortem. 

Anil had come to the city to meet his friends and three of them had gone out for partying. They were staying in a rented house in Kachohalli near Kengeri.

HAL Accident Drink and drive

