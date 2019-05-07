Karnataka cabinet meet: Drinking water issue, drought to take centre stage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday will take stock of severe drinking water crisis and measures being implemented to provide relief to people in drought-hit regions of the state. A source told The New Indian Express that apart from drought relief work, the cabinet is also likely to review the implementation of the farm loan waiver, ongoing infrastructure projects and the state’s preparedness for monsoon season.

With the model code of conduct in force, the Chief Secretary is supervising drought relief work along with heads of various departments. The government had recently announced a number of initiatives, including setting up of control rooms in the districts to ensure supply of drinking water. Drinking water is being supplied by tankers to many districts.

The state government has got permission from the Election Commission to take up relief work and also continue with infrastructure projects announced earlier in Karnataka. The government, however, cannot announce any new projects.