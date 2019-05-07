Home States Karnataka

Karnataka cabinet meet: Drinking water issue, drought to take centre stage

The state cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday will take stock of severe drinking water crisis and measures being implemented to provide relief to people in drought-hit regions of the state.

Published: 07th May 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday will take stock of severe drinking water crisis and measures being implemented to provide relief to people in drought-hit regions of the state. A source told The New Indian Express that apart from drought relief work, the cabinet is also likely to review the implementation of the farm loan waiver, ongoing infrastructure projects and the state’s preparedness for monsoon season.

With the model code of conduct in force, the Chief Secretary is supervising drought relief work along with heads of various departments. The government had recently announced a number of initiatives, including setting up of control rooms in the districts to ensure supply of drinking water. Drinking water is being supplied by tankers to many districts. 

The state government has got permission from the Election Commission to take up relief work and also continue with infrastructure projects announced earlier in Karnataka. The government, however, cannot announce any new projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drinking water crisis water scarcity water conservation Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp