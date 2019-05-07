Hemavathi reservoir  goes dry, leaves people in Hassan a worried lot

B R UDAYA KUMAR By

Express News Service

HASSAN: The district can expect drier days following the drastic depletion of water in Hemavathi reservoir near here. Currently, the reservoir has 5.65 tmcft of water, including dead storage of 2 tmcft, against the maximum capacity of 37.103 tmcft. Hemavathi is the lifeline of Hassan and Tumakuru districts. Farmers have been suffering a lot due to the summer this year. People in urban areas get drinking water once in two days while in rural areas they get it once in three days.

Hemavathi reservoir irrigates over 6.66 lakh acres in three districts-Hassan, Tumakuru, parts of Mandya and Bengaluru rural district. According to the statistics available with The New Indian Express, the water in the reservoir had previously reached dead storage level in 1987, 2003 and 2005. Water levels reached a critical point in 2001, 2002, 2004, 2016 and 2017 due to a dry spell in the catchment area.

The reservoir received an inflow of 1.5 tmcft this year and Hassan city needs 2.75 tmcft of water for drinking. Apart from this, Hemavathi water will be released for the standing crops including sugarcane and paddy, grown on 1.50 lakh acres. The district authority is supplying drinking water through water tankers to the worst-hit villages in Arsikere, Channarayapatna, Belur and parts of Sakleshpur taluks.

The inflow on Monday stood at 300 cusecs and 120 cusecs have been released into the river. The engineers attached to Gorur Dam division have stopped releasing water to the right, left and upper canal. The lift irrigation projects in different parts of the district were stalled due to the drastic depletion of water. The farmers, who were relived after their sort term loans were waived off, are getting worried because of the the current water situation.

Wild animals including elephants, leopards and bears often enter human habitats in search of water due to the drastic depletion of water in Kumaradhara, Kempuhole and Addahole in the Western Ghats. Sources in Gorur dam division say the situtation is not very serious but it could turn worse if the dry spell continues for another coupe of months. According to Metrological Department officials, the district may get better rains this year.