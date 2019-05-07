Home States Karnataka

Hemavathi reservoir  goes dry, leaves people in Hassan a worried lot

The district can expect drier days following the drastic depletion of water in Hemavathi reservoir near here.

Published: 07th May 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Hemavathi reservoir has 5.65 tmcft of water against the maximum capacity of 37.103 tmcft

By  B R UDAYA KUMAR
Express News Service

HASSAN: The district can expect drier days following the drastic depletion of water in Hemavathi reservoir near here. Currently, the reservoir has 5.65 tmcft of water, including dead storage of 2 tmcft, against the maximum capacity of 37.103 tmcft. Hemavathi is the lifeline of Hassan and Tumakuru districts. Farmers have been suffering a lot due to the summer this year. People in urban areas get drinking water once in two days while in rural areas they get it once in three days. 

Hemavathi reservoir irrigates over 6.66 lakh acres in three districts-Hassan, Tumakuru, parts of Mandya and Bengaluru rural district. According to the statistics available with The New Indian Express, the water in the reservoir had previously reached dead storage level in 1987, 2003 and 2005. Water levels reached a critical point in 2001, 2002, 2004, 2016 and 2017 due to a dry spell in the catchment area.

The reservoir received an inflow of 1.5 tmcft this year and Hassan city needs 2.75 tmcft of water for drinking. Apart from this, Hemavathi water will be released for the standing crops including sugarcane and paddy, grown on 1.50 lakh acres. The district authority is supplying drinking water through water tankers to the worst-hit villages in Arsikere, Channarayapatna, Belur and parts of Sakleshpur taluks. 

The inflow on Monday stood at 300 cusecs and 120 cusecs have been released into the river. The engineers attached to Gorur Dam division have stopped releasing water to the right, left and upper canal. The lift irrigation projects in different parts of the district were stalled due to the drastic depletion of water. The farmers, who were relived after their sort term loans were waived off, are getting worried because of the the current water situation. 

Wild animals including elephants, leopards and bears often enter human habitats in search of water due to the drastic depletion of water in Kumaradhara, Kempuhole and Addahole in the Western Ghats. Sources in Gorur dam division say the situtation is not very serious but it could turn worse if the dry spell continues for another coupe of months. According to Metrological Department officials, the district may get better rains this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hemavathi reservoir Farmers water scarcity Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp