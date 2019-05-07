Honeymoon over for coalition partners JD(S) and Congress in Karnataka

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The gloves may not be off completely yet, but the shadow boxing between coalition partners JD(S) and Congress has seen escalation post the Lok Sabha elections. Collective experiences of both parties and their leaders, workers and supporters this election season seem to have taught coalition partners a lesson or two, ultimately leading to a change of status quo.

GT Devegowda’s admission of lack of coordination in Mysuru, Congress openly questioning JD(S)’ commitment to the coalition, HD Kumaraswamy’s agitation with the media, Congress’ refusal to take any action against its leaders from Mandya are just a few fallouts of the change in status quo.

That the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls holds the key to the coalition in Karnataka is common knowledge, but leaders of both parties believe that the process of working together in an election itself has made them introspect.

The Congress, party insiders suggest, has decided not to bend over backwards anymore- something the party has been claiming to be doing ever since 2018 when the coalition came into being. Its refusal to take action against Mandya leader is its way of saying enough is enough to the JD(S) and the same has been conveyed to the high command. “Rumbling has always existed in the coalition, but it is unfair of the JD(S) to blame Congress leaders even before results are out,” said an AICC office-bearer in-charge of Karnataka insisting that General Secretary KC Venugopal has instructed both parties that they can’t afford to throw the coalition off.

Despite leaders of the JD(S) expressing that they want action against the likes of Cheluvarayaswamy, the Congress has stood its ground. “The JD(S) has neither taken the initiative to coordinate nor cooperate. They believe in delaying everything until the last moment when we are pushed to the corner and end up compromising. This is the time, they need to come halfway,” said a senior leader of the Congress. The party believes that Kumaraswamy’s overconfidence complicated matters in Mandya.

“All eight MLAs in Mandya assembly segments are from the JD(S), they have control of Zilla Panchayats, Taluk Panchayats and ULBs. Kumaraswamy thought his son’s victory would be a cakewalk, but when he realised it wasn’t, he sought the Congress’ help,” said a Congress party office-bearer.

JD(S), too, thanks to the severe backlash from within the party over Nikhil Kumar’s candidature, seems to have realised that it needs to be more accommodative. “There are no fixed meetings but MLAs of both Congress and JD(S) have been visiting the CM to voice their concerns,” said a source close to Kumaraswamy.

The Chief Minister has started meeting MLAs and ministers in an attempt to showcase that he is willing to lend them an ear. While a lot rides on May 23, the long wait for the results has given both parties new resolve which is expected to change the working relationship between the partners post results.