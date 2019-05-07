Home States Karnataka

Lottery firm dupes 4,000 in Gadag

A lottery company in Naragund allegedly duped its depositors, forcing them to raid its owner’s house and hand him over to the police.

Published: 07th May 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GADAG: A lottery company in Naragund allegedly duped its depositors, forcing them to raid its owner’s house and hand him over to the police. Some of the women depositors took away chairs and tables from the house and office of the lottery company owner. The people in the area had deposited Rs 250 each and they were waiting for prizes to be announced by the company as promised. 

It’s said that about 4,000 people from Naragund had registered for the lottery. But when results were declared, the number announced were not in the list of numbers allotted to depositors. This enraged the people, who went to the house of Kadappa Kakanur and S K in Chikkoppa in Hunasikatti village of Naragund town on Sunday. 

They said the company had promised prizes, including car, gold, television and mobile phones, but cheated the depositors by not holding lucky draw despite collecting money to the tune of `10 lakh. A case has been registered at the Naragund Police Station.

