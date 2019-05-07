Prove Akshaya Tritiya is auspicious, will give Rs 10 Lakh promises MK Somashekhar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Krishnaraja MLA and congressman MK Somashekhar is back in the limelight as the politician has promised a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who offers a proof of Akshaya Tritiya bringing them prosperity. Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as an auspicious day to buy gold and other expensive goods as it is believed to bring prosperity.

However, the former MLA said that false beliefs are being spread about Akshaya Tritiya and claims about its auspiciousness is mere superstition.The MLA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to those who prove him wrong. “I challenge those who make claims about Akshaya Tritiya, I will give a reward of Rs 10 lakh to those who have attained prosperity after buying gold on a Akshaya Tritiya or had their stock of gold doubled,” said Somashekhar during an interaction with the reporters in the city on Monday.

He said that Akshaya Tritiya is a farce created by gold jewellers to attract customers and is rooted in superstition. “A majority of the people in the city are salaried class. They are brainwashed in the name of Akshaya Tritiya to buy gold on that day to attain prosperity, but in reality, they are often pushed to debt for this frenzy as they are forced to borrow money to buy gold,” he said.

Further, he said that none of the Hindu scriptures recommend buying expensive goods on Akshaya Tritiya to bring prosperity. “It doesn’t have any backing with religious texts and should be called a plain case of blind belief,” he said.