Karnataka to sign water exchange MoU with Maharashtra to solve water issues 

While Maharashtra will release 4tmcft water from Koyna dam, Karnataka will have to give 4tmcft from Almatti dam.

Published: 07th May 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

A drying Krishna river basin is one of the reasons behind signing the MoU | express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  In order to permanently resolve the water crisis which arises every summer on the Krishna river basin in Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijaypura districts, the state government will enter into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Maharashtra government. This is agreeing on Maharashtra’s proposal of ‘water for water — an exchange agreement declared by Irrigation Minister 
D K Shivakumar.

Speaking to media personnel after conducting a meeting with MLAs and MPs of Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijaypura districts at the Chief Engineer’s office of Karnataka irrigation corporation in Belagavi on Monday, the minister said Maharashtra government has proposed for exchange of 4tmcft water every year. Maharashtra will release 4tmcft water from Koyna dam to Chikkodi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura, while Karnataka will have to release 4tmcft from Almatti dam to Solapur and Jat regions of Maharashtra. 

Karnataka government has agreed to sign this MOU, as it will resolve the water crisis for many people of both the states at Krishna river basin during summer. “I will immediately write a letter through the chief secretary of Karnataka to Maharashtra government showing our readiness for the proposal,” Shivakumar said.

In the proposal, Maharashtra has informed that if 2tmcft water is released in Kharif and Rabbi seasons every year, Maharashtra will release 4tmcft for drinking purposes, in summer. Earlier, Maharashtra used to take money for releasing water between 2004 and 2017, but this time it has proposed a ‘water for water’ agreement.

Committee to study proposal
The state government is taking up various irrigation projects and some already exist to utilise the allotted Krishna river water in state for drinking and irrigation purposes. Therefore, a high-level technical team will be formed to study the advantages and disadvantages of this proposal, and how to save water and provide the same to Maharashtra. “We are positive about accepting the proposal and will take a decision once the model code of conduct (MCC) is ended,” the minister said.

TAGS
Maharashtra water sharing Almatti dam Koyna dam

Comments

