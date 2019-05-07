The rape of rhetoric: Political insults go psycho this poll season

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The hustle of the Lok Sabha elections might be over for Karnataka and the summer heat is also due to die down soon, but for the state’s netas, the political slang matches continue. With two critical bypolls, at Chincholi and Kundgol coming up, politicians are in no mood to take a break from attacking each other.

On Sunday and Monday, political discourse in the state hit a new low with senior leaders losing their cool and hurling abuses in all directions. At Kundgol, where the BJP and Congress are fighting for the upcoming bypolls, BJP leader K S Eshwarappa was talking about an old case in which a minor girl was raped. He then said that when he had confronted the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the case, he was shocked to hear Siddaramaiah say, “What can I do.”

Eshwarappa then went on to say, “What if Siddaramaiah’s granddaughter was raped?” While at the moment, the gathered BJP workers applauded this statement, Eshwarappa drew severe criticism through the day. In his reaction, Siddaramaiah said, “BJP leaders from PM Narendra Modi to former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa by their utterances are showing their extreme frustration on the verge of poll defeat.”

Lashing out at Modi on Monday, Siddaramaiah said that Modi had lost his ‘mental balance’. He was reacting to Modi’s speech in which he called former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi a ‘number one Brashtachari’. “The voters will give him the needed rest for treatment. I wish him speedy recovery from that illness,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said that BJP leaders who have been using the prefix ‘I am a Chowkidar,’ should instead say, ‘I am mad’. On Eshwarappa, Karnataka Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao also reacted strongly. “He (Eshwarappa) has revealed his inhuman side. Only a person who has lost his mental balance would make such a reference about a school going child. He should be locked up permanently,” Gundu Rao said.

To counter this, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar waded into the fight in and said that it was Siddaramaiah who had lost his mind. Political analysts that The New Indian Express spoke to agreed that the level of discourse had dropped drastically.

‘Campaigning should be kept clean’

Political analysts that The New Indian Express spoke to agreed that the level of discourse had dropped drastically.“It was a crass statement that Prime Minister Modi made against Rajiv Gandhi, it does not befit the stature of the PM. Rule number one, you cannot attack a dead person because he cannot defend himself. Second, Rajiv Gandhi was martyred. A statement calling for rape against a (former) CM’s granddaughter is in very poor taste,’’ said B S Murthy, political observer.

Harish Bijoor, another political analyst, advised calm and said that politicians should keep campaigning clean. “‘Politics and political debate this election has become a bit too personal. We need to remember that elections have to debate issues and not personas. Let us keep it clean,” he said.