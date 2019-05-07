Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoo to bring in endangered monkeys; greens cry foul

Subhash Chandra N By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoo in Kamalapur, which is all set to open, has begun housing animals. The latest addition to it will be the critically endangered lion-tailed macaque. However, local wildlife enthusiasts and primatologists are as these primates, which are canopy-dwellers, cannot withstand the high temperatures here.

Despite the legal tangle, the ongoing work to open the zoo in Kamalapur is in full swing. The Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) has already started bringing animals to the zoo. As a first, in 2017, the zoo had shifted black bucks from Ballari zoo to Kamalapur, where a separate enclosure has been constructed for these animals.

“We have an enclosure ready for them. We are planning to bring them from Mysuru. We have prepared six cages. Initially, we will bring two females and one male. They will breed here and their numbers will increase,” said Zak director Purushottam. He said it will be followed by common langur, bonnet macaque and other primates. However, local wildlife enthusiasts have expressed their apprehensions about the survival of the macaque in this region, where the maximum temperature touches 45 degrees Celsius.

The lion-tailed macaque, being a rainforest species, is an indicator of dense evergreen forests. The macaque, scientifically known as Macaque Silenus, is endemic to the Western Ghats prefers canopy to dwell and lives in a group. With less than 3,000 species left in the wild, the macaque is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Act.

Santosh Martin, a local wildlife enthusiast, who has challenged establishing the zoo at Kamalapur, is against it. “First of all, the zoo which is coming up here is in violation of norms. Moreover, the introduction of lion-tailed macaque is another mistake since it is a rain forest species. Ballari is not suitable for this particular species,” he said.