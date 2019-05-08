40 children take ill after having dinner at Kannada University hostel

By Express News Service

BALLARI: As many as 40 students of Kannada University, Hampi, were rushed to local hospitals after they took ill suddenly on Monday night after having dinner at women’s hostel.

Students started complaining about diarrhoea, stomach pain and vomiting after dinner. They were rushed to Kamalapur and Hospet government hospitals.

The condition of six students is critical. However, doctors attending to them said all are out of danger.

Kannada University Vice-Chancellor S C Ramesh rushed to the hospital and sought details about the incident.

A case has been registered at Kamalapur police station. The food sample has been sent to a laboratory for testing.