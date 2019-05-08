Bengaluru students ace ICSE, ISC, girls top the table

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students from the city have fared well in the Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations results for class 10 (Indian School Certificate or ISCE) and class 12 (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or ISC) examinations. Results for the examinations were announced on Tuesday.

Sadhana V from Sri Vani Public School secured 99.2 per cent and shared the All India third rank with 23 others from different states. With a score of 496 out of 500, she was the state topper in Karnataka for the class 10 or ICSE examination.

The state performed marginally well in ISC with an increase in the pass percentage from 99.2 per cent to 99.49 per cent, it performed marginally lower in the ISCE exams with a pass percentage of 99.77 per cent, as against 99.49 per cent in the previous year.

Vibha Swaminathan, a class 12 (ISC) humanities student of Mallya Aditi International School Bengaluru emerged the national topper with All India Rank one securing 100 per cent or 400 out 400 in English and three best subjects. Three more students from the same school also managed to secure ranks. Fuzail Nayeer scored 399 out of 400 or 99.75 per cent, securing all India Rank Two; Deeksha Balaji, and Mihir Rajendra, both humanities students, secured 398 out of 400 or 99.5 per cent and shared the all India rank three.

As many as 18,217 candidates from 321 ICSE schools and 1,769 candidates from 35 ISC schools attempted the examination. Girls fared better than boys in both the examinations with a 99.8 per cent pass percentage (girls) compared to 99.65 per cent (boys) in ICSE and 100 per cent (girls) vis a vis 98.94 per cent (boys) in the ISC examination.

Schedules caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates also registered a good pass percentage with 99.54 per cent and 99.5 per cent respectively. Students from other backward classes fared well with 99.73 per cent pass percentage.

In Karnataka, 17 students from various schools in Bengaluru were declared state toppers in the ICSE exam with more than 98.8 percentage score. While Sadhana V from Sri Vani Public School topped the state with 99.2 pass percentage, Nitin Aravind Birur and Anagha H C from MES Kishore Kendra Public School, and Sanaa Datt and Nitya Agarwala from VIBGYOR High secured the second rank in the state with 99 per cent.