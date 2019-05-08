Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru students ace ICSE, ISC, girls top the table

Four from Mallya Aditi emerge national toppers in ISC, city girl scores 100%; 17 ICSE students secure over 98.8% in state.

Published: 08th May 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Students share a light moment after the announcement of ICSE results at a city school on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students from the city have fared well in the Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations results for class 10 (Indian School Certificate or ISCE) and class 12 (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or ISC) examinations. Results for the examinations were announced on Tuesday.

Sadhana V from Sri Vani Public School secured 99.2 per cent and shared the All India third rank with 23 others from different states. With a score of 496 out of 500, she was the state topper in Karnataka for the class 10 or ICSE examination.

The state performed marginally well in ISC with an increase in the pass percentage from 99.2 per cent to  99.49 per cent, it performed marginally lower in the ISCE exams with a pass percentage of 99.77 per cent, as against 99.49 per cent in the previous year.

Vibha Swaminathan, a class 12 (ISC) humanities student of Mallya Aditi International School Bengaluru emerged the national topper with All India Rank one securing 100 per cent or 400 out 400 in English and three best subjects. Three more students from the same school also managed to secure ranks. Fuzail Nayeer scored 399 out of 400 or 99.75 per cent, securing all India Rank Two; Deeksha Balaji, and Mihir Rajendra, both humanities students, secured 398 out of 400 or 99.5 per cent and shared the all India rank three.
As many as 18,217 candidates from 321 ICSE schools and 1,769 candidates from 35 ISC schools attempted the examination.  Girls fared better than boys in both the examinations with a 99.8 per cent pass percentage (girls) compared to 99.65 per cent (boys) in ICSE and 100 per cent (girls) vis a vis 98.94 per cent (boys) in the ISC examination.

Schedules caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates also registered a good pass percentage with 99.54 per cent and 99.5 per cent respectively. Students from other backward classes fared well with 99.73 per cent pass percentage.

In  Karnataka, 17 students from various schools in Bengaluru were declared state toppers in the ICSE exam with more than 98.8 percentage score. While Sadhana V from Sri Vani Public School topped the state with 99.2 pass percentage, Nitin Aravind Birur and Anagha H C from MES Kishore Kendra Public School, and Sanaa Datt and Nitya Agarwala from VIBGYOR High secured the second rank in the state with 99 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICSE ISC Results
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp