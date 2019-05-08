Home States Karnataka

Congress leaders rally around Siddaramaiah

‘He is our leader,’ says four senior partymen in a span of 12 hours

Published: 08th May 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Tuesday, in the span of 12 hours, four senior Congress leaders from the state spoke out in favour of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The leader, who attracts a cult following, had three ministers and an ‘unhappy’ MLA pledge their support to him.‘Siddaramaiah is our leader,’ parroted Home minister M B Patil, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi and MLA Dr Sudhakar, leaving many wondering at this sudden show of public support for Siddaramaiah and
if was targeted at someone specific.

While there are no clear answers for these statements and their timing, one can look at the recent past, where just before the run-up to the elections, another group of Congress leaders, M T B Nagaraj, Puttaranga Shetty and BDA member ST Somashekar had said these very lines causing ally HD Kumaraswamy to sulk.  

According to BS Murthy, political analyst, Siddaramaiah was the rallying point for Karnataka leaders. “He is the biggest uniting force in Congress, JDS depended on his support to get through key seats. Because of JDS cornering three seats for family it adversely affected the stature of both H D Kumaraswamy and H D Deve Gowda. Congress sees Siddaramaiah as a strong force.”

Political observer Harish Bijoor opined, “It also helps keep a clean dividing line of leadership between the JDS and the Congress. The Congress needs this. It cannot look like many Congress factions in the state. It needs to look quite like one Congress under Siddaramaiah.

Remember, the JDS is one under the Gowdas!.”

However, a source in the party had a slightly different version. “He is the one calling the shots in the Congress and the government. It is essential to keep him in good humour to get any post of importance. They know that if they say these things it pleases him,” the source said.

Brother has shown cheap mentality: Satish Targeting his brother and disgruntled Gokak MLA Ramesh, Satish Jarkiholi said, “He has shown his cheap mentality by taking action against Congress party workers. I heard that Ambirao Patil, brother-in-law of Ramesh is behind these activities. He will have to pay for it,” the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah Karnataka Lok Sabha polls
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp