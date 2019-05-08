DK Shivakumar takes charge of Kundgol bypoll, worries Congress, BJP

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar, parachuted into the Kundgol by-election campaign, is a bother not only for BJP leaders but also the local Congress unit.

While BJP leaders are worried about his ability to turn the tide in favour of his party, his own party leaders feel alienated as he has taken control of the entire poll management. The Bellary parliamentary bypoll loss is still fresh in the minds of BJP leaders, who acknowledge that Shivakumar played astute electoral politics in their stronghold. He proved his mettle twice in Bellary, and his presence in a seat held by the Congress could be daunting for the saffron party.

BJP leaders are accusing him of using money and muscle power to vitiate the atmosphere. A BJP leader alleged that Shivakumar is put in charge of crucial elections as he pumps in money. While local Congress leaders may be displeased, the party is said to be satisfied with the initiatives he has taken to ensure the victory of candidate Kusumavati Shivalli, as it’s a matter of prestige.

Local Congress leaders, though, are accusing Shivakumar of not taking local leaders into confidence while making crucial decisions. “Two or three workers are looking after each of the 40 gram panchayats falling under Kundgol, but they are not local leaders. Shivakumar has brought them from his region,” said a Congress leader.

He said the minister has asked every party leader to involve themselves actively in campaigning. “Shivakumar is also keeping an eye on activities of local leaders by assigning two people to each one. These men are also from Shivakumar’s region and no one can identify them. ,” he added. This has brewed distrust in the local unit, but as he goes about implementing his poll strategy, no one dares object. Another Congress leader said the party has given Shivakumar “full freedom”.