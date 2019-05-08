Home States Karnataka

Tejasvi Surya, the only Karnataka candidate on national campaign

Tejasvi seems to have been asked directly by the Central coordination committee to campaign in New Delhi and Bhopal.

Published: 08th May 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday, Tejasvi Surya, BJP’s candidate from Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat, campaigned in Madhya Pradesh for his Bhopal counterpart Pragya Singh Thakur.  Tejasvi Surya is the only one of the 27 MP candidates of the BJP in Karnataka who has been tasked with the responsibility of campaigning for other candidates.

A leader from the state unit of the BJP told The New Indian Express that no candidate has been identified or designated to campaign outside the state. Tejasvi seems to have been asked directly by the Central coordination committee to campaign in New Delhi and Bhopal.

The state core committee designated only two leaders - Arvind Limbavali and CT Ravi- to campaign in New Delhi and Varanasi respectively. 

Tejasvi told The New Indian Express that he was asked by the Central leadership to campaign in Bhopal but the state unit was aware of it too. He further added that the first call he received was from the state organising secretary asking him to keep his schedule open for any task that the Central leadership may assign.

“Anyone is welcome to take the initiative of campaigning and volunteering in election season. The party is keen on pushing young leaders at times like this,” said CT Ravi, General Secretary, state BJP when asked why no other candidate was tasked with campaigning.

In fact, most MP candidates are campaigning for Kundgol and Chincholi assembly bypolls.

“Tejasvi must have been asked to campaign either by the Central leadership or the RSS or must have volunteered to go, especially since it is Bhopal where Sadhvi Pragya is contesting,” said a BJP state office-bearer. He added that Ashwath Narayana, BJP MP candidate from Bangalore Rural has now been asked to help the campaign in Varanasi but on CT Ravi’s insistence. Tejasvi’s role as a campaigner despite not being picked or designated by the state leadership has once again shown that the Central leadership has more to expect of the young leader, even if it causes dismay of some state leaders.

