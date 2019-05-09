Home States Karnataka

Congress’ blow-hot, blow-cold tactic fails to mollify JD(S)

However, the damage seems to have been done as the open show of support seems to have earned the ire of the JDS.

Published: 09th May 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BANGALOREHUBBALI: With every passing day, the cult of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah grows. Just one day after Home Minister MB Patil and others said that Siddaramaiah must become the Chief Minister again, his cabinet colleague PT Parameshwar Naik on Wednesday parroted the same lines, prompting Siddaramaiah himself to try and put a stop to the movement.

On Tuesday, along with Patil, DK Shivakumar and Satish Jarkiholi had also given strong statements in favour of Siddaramaiah. Congress MLA Dr K Sudhakar had also said something on the same lines.

Taking to Twitter in an attempt to douse the fire, Siddaramaiah tweeted, “Our (Congress) legislators out of respect are saying that I should be CM again. But the post of CM is not vacant and it is not reasonable to raise the question about who should be the next Chief Minister.” He also said the same to a group of journalists in Hubbali earlier on Wednesday.

“Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is delivering what people were  promised, so the issue of change of  guard in the government will not arise,’’ he clarified before taking a potshot at the BJP by saying, “ The BJP tenure of five years saw three Chief Ministers and six ministers, including the Chief Minister, went to jail. Why would people vote for BJP candidates.’’ Responding to JDS leader Basavaraj Horatti’s comments on the dropping of Ramesh Jarkiholi from the cabinet, Siddaramaiah cautioned Horatti asking him to mind his own party’s business and keep away from the affairs of the Congress party.

However, the damage seems to have been done as the open show of support seems to have earned the ire of the JDS. On Wednesday evening, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao met Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for discussions on the upcoming ULB polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JD(S) Siddaramaiah Karnataka Congress Congress-JD(S) alliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp