Home States Karnataka

Ex-MLA's son Arun Nandihalli accidentally killed himself, say Belagavi cops

The death of Arun on March 19, which was initially presumed to be a murder, had created tension in and around Belagavi.

Published: 09th May 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After a long-stretched police investigation into the mysterious death of , son of former MLA Parashuram Nandihalli, the police have come across a startling revelation that Arun might have accidentally killed himself.

They said that it was neither a suicide nor a murder. The death of Arun on March 19, which was initially presumed to be a murder, had created tension in and around Belagavi.

Police were under immense pressure to crack it, but were clueless for more than a month. About 150 people were interrogated but in vain.

With no headway, police re-launched a fresh round of investigation.

At last, they found that while trying to shoot himself on the shoulder, Arun mistakenly killed himself.

While speaking to Geeta, Arun’s second wife, police thought that her behaviour was suspicious. When they tried to speak with her brother Mohan, she became restless and said that her brother is innocent.

When police took Mohan in their custody, the whole story was exposed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Nandihalli Parashuram Nandihalli Geeta Nandihalli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp