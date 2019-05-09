Ex-MLA's son Arun Nandihalli accidentally killed himself, say Belagavi cops

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After a long-stretched police investigation into the mysterious death of , son of former MLA Parashuram Nandihalli, the police have come across a startling revelation that Arun might have accidentally killed himself.

They said that it was neither a suicide nor a murder. The death of Arun on March 19, which was initially presumed to be a murder, had created tension in and around Belagavi.

Police were under immense pressure to crack it, but were clueless for more than a month. About 150 people were interrogated but in vain.

With no headway, police re-launched a fresh round of investigation.

At last, they found that while trying to shoot himself on the shoulder, Arun mistakenly killed himself.

While speaking to Geeta, Arun’s second wife, police thought that her behaviour was suspicious. When they tried to speak with her brother Mohan, she became restless and said that her brother is innocent.

When police took Mohan in their custody, the whole story was exposed.