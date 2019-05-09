Hunt is on for BSY’s successor, but change may happen only in June

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even before the Lok Sabha election results are out, there is talk of a possible change of guard in the BJP state leadership. The party is looking for a successor to fill Yeddyurappa’s rather large-sized shoes.

Among the frontrunners are former deputy chief minister R Ashoka, former ministers Arvind Limbavali and C T Ravi, and national joint-general secretary (organising) B L Santosh. Yeddyurappa, who is both opposition leader and state president, will be around to direct the course of action and could have a major say in handpicking his successor, whenever it happens.

According to party sources, there is likely to be a change of guard in the BJP state unit after June 15, well past the parliamentary election results, as the tenure of incumbent party president and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa has come to an end. Sources privy to inside developments told TNIE that though the central leadership has not yet “opened the forum” on the succession plan of the incumbent because of the ongoing elections, and discussions are only in the realm of the media, a few names have, however, been shortlisted.

While Ashoka, Limbavali and C T Ravi have won elections and have administrative experience having served as ministers, Santosh has no such experience. However, he has great organizational capabilities and the blessings of the RSS. These names are making the rounds and could be proposed for party president, but only after June 15.

While six-term legislator Ashoka, a Vokkaliga, is a Bengaluru city strongman and has done well to make BJP the single largest party in the BBMP council, Ravi is also a Vokkaliga and carries with him the Sangh ideology of nationalism and Hinduism. He is an ardent champion of the synchretic Datta Peetha Bababudangiri shrine in Chikkamagaluru, which is disputed between Hindus and Muslims. He was elected MLA four times from Chikkamagaluru, and has also worked as election in-charge of Tamil Nadu.

Aravind Limbavali, a Dalit leader and two-time MLA and minister, was also in charge of Telangana.

Sources suggest that the BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is looking at bringing about a generational change in the party and political structure, party insiders said on condition of anonymity.

It carries with it a huge responsibility because Karnataka is BJP’s gateway to the South. Sources said Yeddyurappa, BJP Karnataka’s only mass leader, will serve as Opposition leader in the assembly and continue to play an important role in the party. BJP knows all too well that when Yeddyurappa left the party, its vote share dipped by a significant 10 per cent, and was relegated to third place, below the JDS, in the previous assembly. Yeddyurappa is also known to share a great bond with PM Modi, according to sources in the party.

Sources also suggest that these are not the only four names in the final reckoning, with former chief minister Jagadish Shettar also being considered. Things will become clear only after the Lok Sabha results on May 23. The BJP has been reiterating that the coalition government will collapse due to internal differences in the Congress and JDS after May 23.