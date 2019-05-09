Home States Karnataka

Indian Navy releases pictures of missing fishing vessel Suvarna Tribhuja

Fishermen Laxman, Ravi, Harish, Satish, Ramesh of Uttara Kannada district and Chandrashekar, Damodhar of Udupi district were in the fishing boat.

Suvarna Tribhuja. (Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The Indian Navy on Thursday released pictures of Suvarna Tribhuja -fishing vessel, a week after its wreckage was found off the Maharashtra coast.

The fishing vessel, with seven fishermen on board, went into the deep sea from Malpe harbour in Udupi district on December 13, 2018. On December 15, 2018, when the vessel was off Malvan, it lost contact with other fishing boats and harbour. Since then the vessel with seven crews missing.

On May 1, INS Nireekshak ship found the wreckage 33 km off Malvan through ‘Side Scan Sonar’ technology. Following the discovery, the Navy stopped its search operation to find missing fishermen which have been criticised by fishermen community of both Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.

The vessel is suspected to be hit by INS Kochi but the Navy is yet to clarify it. The Navy said, INS Kochi was hit by an unidentified object when it was sailing off Malvan coast on December 15, 2018.

Suvarna Tribhuja Maharashtra coast Missing Karnataka fishermen

