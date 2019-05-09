Home States Karnataka

JD(S) hopes for party, not family, first

Analysts believe now might be the best time for the JD(S) to grow as a party with other players and not limit itself to just one family.  

Published: 09th May 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, with his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy and son Nikhil Gowda. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The severe backlash from within its own cadres against Nikhil Kumar’s candidature in Mandya seems to have led the JD(S) to introspect this election season. After coming under severe fire for blatant dynasty politics in the Lok Sabha polls with three members of the HD Devegowda family contesting, the question whether HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy will put the party first at least now, looms large.  

While leaders of the JD(S) hope that strengthening of the party will take prominence at least now, analysts believe now might be the best time for the JD(S) to grow as a party with other players and not limit itself to just one family.  

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE 

“If it manages to pull a surprise in Uttar Kannada and Bijapur seats, the JD(S) may actually be able to finally put itself in place where there is a rise of the party. If the party loses Mandya then there arises an opportunity for the fall of the family but the rise of the party,” suggested Prof Narendar Pani, political analyst and researcher.  

While leaders of the JD(S) hope for the party to take precedence now, they insist they wouldn’t want it at the cost of the JD(S) first family. “The Gowda family is central to the JD(S). They have allowed leaders like me to grow,” said Madhu Bangarappa, MP candidate for the coalition in Shimoga seat. Senior leaders like Basavraj Horatti have questioned the undue delay in filling up vacant posts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JD(S) Nikhil Kumar Mandya dynasty politics Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp