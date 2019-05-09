JD(S) hopes for party, not family, first

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The severe backlash from within its own cadres against Nikhil Kumar’s candidature in Mandya seems to have led the JD(S) to introspect this election season. After coming under severe fire for blatant dynasty politics in the Lok Sabha polls with three members of the HD Devegowda family contesting, the question whether HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy will put the party first at least now, looms large.

While leaders of the JD(S) hope that strengthening of the party will take prominence at least now, analysts believe now might be the best time for the JD(S) to grow as a party with other players and not limit itself to just one family.

“If it manages to pull a surprise in Uttar Kannada and Bijapur seats, the JD(S) may actually be able to finally put itself in place where there is a rise of the party. If the party loses Mandya then there arises an opportunity for the fall of the family but the rise of the party,” suggested Prof Narendar Pani, political analyst and researcher.

While leaders of the JD(S) hope for the party to take precedence now, they insist they wouldn’t want it at the cost of the JD(S) first family. “The Gowda family is central to the JD(S). They have allowed leaders like me to grow,” said Madhu Bangarappa, MP candidate for the coalition in Shimoga seat. Senior leaders like Basavraj Horatti have questioned the undue delay in filling up vacant posts.