Kurubas to be included in ST group, study on

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress seems to be keen on further consolidating its support among the Kuruba community, that strongly backed former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party in the recent elections. In a move seen as a precursor to consideration of the demand to include the community in the Scheduled Tribe category, the state government commissioned a study by Mysuru-based Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute.

The state social welfare department has asked the institute to study the Kuruba community’s way of life, culture, living standards, financial condition, education and other aspects, and give a detailed report with a specific opinion if it can be included in the ST category. According to the notification issued last week, the government is spending Rs 40 lakh on the study, and the report has to be submitted within six months. The study, according to the notification, is being commissioned after a number of organisations and groups demanded that the state government include the community in the ST category.

“It is a long-pending demand and attempts were made several times in the past, including when Siddaramaiah was CM. It will help the community if it is included in the ST category,” said HM Revanna, a Kuruba leader and Siddaramaiah loyalist. “The state government had sent a proposal to the Centre to include Kuruba, Nayaka and two other communities in the ST category, when Chandra Shekhar was Prime Minister. While the Nayaka community demand was considered, the Kurubas’ demand was kept pending,” the former minister said.

The community constitutes around 8 per cent of the total population in the state, and though education levels have improved in the past few years, community members in most parts of the state are still shepherds, said Revanna. “Currently, the community is included under 2A category. It would help if it is included in the ST category, and at the same time, overall reservation for the ST category is increased, depending on its population,” he added.

According to former director Papanna Reddy of the social welfare department, over the years the Kuruba community has assimilated into society, except in some parts of the state, including Old Mysuru region. “Tribal communities live away from society and are not assimilated into it. Their way of life and culture is totally different,” he said.

While community members are likely to press their demand and the Congress, too, will be eager to consider the demand, the move may prove to be counter-productive for the government and the party, as it may antagonize other communities that are part of the ST category, sources said.