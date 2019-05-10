Cabinet givev nod for Rs 80 crore-golden chariot donation to Kukke temple

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to donate an Rs 80 crore-golden chariot to Kukke Subramanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to a government official, it was an old proposal, and the donation will be made from temple funds. The temple in the Western Ghats comes under the Muzrai department of the state government, and draws thousands of visitors every year.

In 2005, the state government had given in-principal approval to 240 kg- golden chariot for the temple. That time, the cost was estimated to be at Rs 15 crore. N Dharam Singh was the chief minister then.

According to a source, the proposal got a push from CM Kumaraswamy himself who is said to be a devotee of the temple.

Kumaraswamy has been on a temple-hopping spree ever since preparations for the Lok Sabha elections began in the state.