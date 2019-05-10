Home States Karnataka

Cabinet takes stock of drought, says Centre playing hardball

No funds released for employment scheme, compensation for Rabi losses, says minister

Published: 10th May 2019 06:51 AM

BENGALURU: With the electioneering din having died down now in Karnataka, the state government got down to business, reviewing the prevailing drought situation. And quite predictably, the state cabinet, which met on Thursday, pointed fingers at the Centre accusing it of not releasing funds for works taken up under the employment guarantee scheme in rural areas to prevent migration. The cabinet, which met for the first time after the Lok Sabha elections were announced, also expressed displeasure over the delay in releasing funds for compensation towards Kharif and Rabi season losses.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “In 1,324 villages, drinking water is being supplied by tankers, 150 fodder banks have been opened where cattle fodder is made available at a nominal price of Rs 2 per kg, and 12 cow shelters have been opened.”

While asserting that there is no shortage of funds for drought relief works, he said relief measures are being taken up on a war-footing. On May 15, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will hold a video-conference with Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats to review the drought relief works, the minister said.

The cabinet also expressed its dismay over the Centre not releasing funds which are due to the state, despite several requests. “We are not asking for grants. It is a statutory payment that was supposed to have been done within 15 days. However, even after several months, the central government is yet to release Rs 1,697 crore which is due towards works taken up to provide employment to poor people. The state, however, is making payments from its own kitty so that people don’t suffer,” he said.

For losses during Kharif season, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 949 crore after state gave a memorandum in October last year, but the funds were released now. However, during the same period, the Centre released Rs 4,700 crore to Maharashtra, he pointed out. Losses during Rabi season was estimated at Rs 11,384 crore and a memorandum was given in the first week of February. “So far, they have not even released a single paise. Not just that, they have not even taken a decision on our memorandum. Opposition BJP leaders should stop using drought for their political gains and use their good offices to get what is due to the state from the central government,” he said.

Revenue Minister R V Deshpande said the cabinet  directed the officials concerned to ensure that relief is provided to people. 

