Home States Karnataka

Nelamangala TMC polls: Deputy Commissioner told to defer events

On May 3, the government addressed the communication to the SEC to consider holding Nelamangala Town Municipal Council polls.

Published: 10th May 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner to defer the publication of calendar of events for holding election to Nelamangala Town Municipal Council by four weeks.

The interim order to this effect was passed by Justice B M Shyam Prasad. A petition filed by N P Hemanth Kumar, ex-councillor of Nelamangala Town Municipal Council, challenged the communication issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) to the Deputy Commissioner on May 2 to publish the calendar of events for Nelamangala Town Municipal Council polls. 

The court also issued a notice to the State Election Commission, Urban Development Department and Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner. The petitioner stated that the term of the Nelamangala Town Municipal Council has expired. The state Cabinet had approved the conversion of Nelamangala Town Municipal Council into a City Municipal Council with the inclusion of certain taluk/gram panchayats and had forwarded the file to the Governor. However, the Governor returned the file in view of the Model Code of Conduct in place due to the Lok Sabha elections.

On May 3, the government addressed the communication to the SEC to consider holding Nelamangala Town Municipal Council polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp