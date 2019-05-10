Home States Karnataka

Nepotism charges abound as Chincholi battle heats up

At Chincholi, the Congress is engaged in a war with the BJP to maintain control over its stronghold.

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

CHINCHOLI: The battle between Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr. Umesh Jadhav, for the Gulbarga constituency might be on hold till results day, but both candidates are in no mood to take a break and recuperate as they are busy with another battle, smaller, but being fought just as fiercely.

At Chincholi, the Congress is engaged in a war with the BJP to maintain control over its stronghold. The desertion of Umesh Jadhav, who quit to contest Gulbarga on a BJP ticket, has left the contest wide open. Dr. Avinash Jadhav, the former MLA’s son, has been given th task of ousting the Congress from Chincholi.
For Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank, the battle is a crucial one. Chincholi falls under the Kalaburagi district, of which Priyank is in-charge.

The elder Kharge also hopes to hand defeat on a plate to his opponent and former Congressman Umesh Jadhav, by ensuring his sons defeat. To help this cause, many senior leaders including state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and ministers have campaigned so far. Even Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit Chincholi soon. Priyank Kharge is camping in the constituency to convince voters to cast their vote for Congress candidate Subhash Rathod.  The Congress has termed Umesh a betrayer as he grew under the Congress and became an MLA twice before choosing to desert the party in favour of the BJP.

The party has also said that people of Chincholi voted for Jadhav believing that he would represent them in the State Assembly for 5 years but he  cheated them. The BJP on the other hand has state party chief BS Yeddyurappa as the sole star campaigner. Former minister Somanna and state general secretary N Ravikumar have roped in leaders from neighbouring districts to campaign for their candidate.

Chincholi has around 120 thandas and 116 villages housing 1.93 lakh voters. Over 38,000 voters belong to the Banjara community while 37,000 belong to the right and left sub-castes of scheduled caste communities. 34,000 belong to the Lingayat faction while 27,000 voters are Muslims. The Kuruba community, with 30,000 voters, is also a sizeable faction.Both parties have fielded candidates from the Banjara community, a group for which employment is the main demand.

