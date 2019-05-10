Home States Karnataka

Poor repairs give Kodagu nightmares

Madikeri residents prefer to shift to safer spots in case of rains, landslides this monsoon

Published: 10th May 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Landslide on the Madikeri-Mangaluru Road following heavy rain last August | Pushkar V

By Prajna GR & Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

MADIKERI: It will soon be a year since rains lashed different parts of Kodagu and caused widespread damage. With the monsoons set to arrive in the coming months, residents of the district say that they are yet to recover from last year’s carnage and are dreading what’s to come.

According to residents, repair work to deal with last year’s damage is yet to be completed, leaving them praying that the rains this year will not be as bad. “I haven’t slept properly in the last one year. Everyday I wake up thinking of the disaster that struck us in 2018. I definitely do not want to stay back in my home even if they assure us that everything will be fine. We are looking for a house in Madikeri and will move there in 15 days,” said Swarna Rani, whose house was partially damaged last year.

In areas where landslides made entire settlements vanish, fear and anxiety has gripped residents of these towns and villages. Many believe that larger cities like Madikeri would provide some safety and are hunting for temporary housing for the monsoon.

While the government took up rehabilitation work on a massive scale, everywhere, residents see stabilising slopes, retaining walls and other works in an incomplete state, fuelling the anxiety further.“My house in Mangaladevi Nagar was partially damaged last year in August. No retaining wall or any relief work is carried in this area. We are nine in a family. We will be asked to shift out to a rented house and since we cannot afford the rent. Also, what about our belongings? Half our things were lost last year and this year we will lose whatever is left,” said Ranjith, a resident. Nearly 15 houses in the area are yet to receive any assistance from the authorities.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner Annies K Joy said that while they had not issued any notice asking people to vacate, there are efforts underway to identify sensitive areas.
Joy has also instructed officials in the area to make themselves available during the monsoon season between June and August. There is a ban in effect on leaves during this period, when the monsoon will be at its peak.

According to HS Prakash, a former geologist with the Indian Geological Survey, there will be heavy rainfall in Kodagu this year too. He attributed this to the volcanic eruptions happening in Mauritius and Hawaii.

Meanwhile, real estate agents in Madikeri say they have been quite busy. “We are getting a lot of requests from people in Kodagu seeking houses and they are even ready to pay rent in advance. We are not able to find enough vacant houses for them,” AnilKumar N, a real estate agent said.

The floods last year claimed at least 20 lives while leaving around 5000 people displaced from their homes with several villages being cut off entirely due to large landslides. The state government had sought Rs. 2000 crore in assistance for rehabilitation and repairs.

