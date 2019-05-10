Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt, says V Srinivasa Prasad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and BJP leader V Srinivasa Prasad has disagreed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi “bhrashtachari” and “corrupt No.1”. Prasad said that Rajiv Gandhi never encouraged or spoke about corruption, and instead, had said he would quit public life if accused of corruption charges.

Recalling that the Delhi High Court had exonerated Rajiv Gandhi in the Bofors scam, he said it was unfortunate that Modi had made such comments during an election rally. Prasad, once a confidant of Rajiv Gandhi, said the latter was called Mr Clean for a reason, and clarified that he had come into public life because of the people’s respect, and not to make money. “I was upset when Modi made such charges against Rajiv Gandhi as he sacrificed his life for the nation,” Prasad added.