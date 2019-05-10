RGUHS now monitors exams in real time

Home States Karnataka

To curb malpractices, the university will set up a centralised live surveillance system on its premises.

About 10 systems are set up in the RGUHS building where each senior faculty member keeps an eye on three to four examination centres | Express

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After getting itself embroiled in a series of paper leak controversies over the years, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has devised a way to prevent such occurrences in future.

For the first time in the university, a centralised live surveillance system has been put in place wherein the examination centres can be monitored in realtime from the university, where a control room has been setup. Senior professors from various universities have been designated as observers for three to four centres each.

The initiative, which is in the pilot phase, is to ensure fair and transparent examinations and curb malpractices. For now, it is being implemented in the post-graduate medical and dental examination to be held this month. “RGUHS is the first university in the state to implement this project,” said vice-chancellor Dr S Sacchidanand.

The entire project has been undertaken using university funds, added the VC. He said it is being implemented in the post-graduate section which has a lesser number of examinees.If all works out, the university will implement the project in the graduate-level medical examinations of affiliated colleges.

On Wednesday, the first day of implementation, some centres suffered problems like poor internet connectivity. “The onus of connectivity lies on the individual institutes. However, the video will be locally buffered for reviewing after live streaming. The university gets all the data via cloud. It is all encrypted,” said director of Orego Biz Solutions Pvt Ltd Devineni Penchala Srinivas, whose firm is taking care of the webstreaming.

High resolution cameras have been fit in the examination halls and those institutes with low internet connectivity, will get D1 resolution cameras.This is one of many attempts by the institute to control instances of paper leaks by adopting technology. In 2011, then medical education minister Ramachandra Gowda had announced that the papers would be sent online for the paramedical and nursing courses theory examination. Even so, in 2018, the college was mired in controversy about a potential leak, with copies of a question paper from an examination being circulated on social media just minutes after the examination started.

