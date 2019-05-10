SC to hear petitions on reservations in promotion for SC/STs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Batch of petitions pertaining to reservation in promotion to the Scheduled Caste and Schedued Tribe employees of the state government is likely to be heard in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The final verdict is pending. Since the notification of the Act in June 2018, the coalition government has been under pressure to circumvent the SC’s 2017 order striking down consequential promotions to SC/ST employees, which will demote thousands.