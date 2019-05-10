‘Siddaramaiah for CM’ call echoes in Soudha, ministers deny it

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The “Siddaramaiah for Chief Minister” chorus has been doing the rounds for some time now. The issue reached such a level that the man himself took to Twitter to put the demand in the trash bin. The state Congress, guessing rightly that the call by its leaders would result in embarrassment to the coalition, has been asking them to refrain from it. But echoes of the call still reverberated on the sidelines of Thursday’s cabinet meeting where the issue, according to sources, was discussed informally.

Sources said that JDS ministers in the cabinet brought up the issue and asked the Congress leaders to stop making such statements. Even Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had expressed displeasure over these comments recently. However, on record, cabinet ministers denied any such issue had been raised.

Briefing the media on the cabinet discussions, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda categorically denied that it had been discussed in the cabinet meeting. Several Congress leaders have been steadfast in their demand that Siddaramaiah must be made CM again.