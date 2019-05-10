Home States Karnataka

‘Siddaramaiah for CM’ call echoes in Soudha, ministers deny it

Even Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had expressed displeasure over these comments recently.

Published: 10th May 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

“Why have any doubts about who is the CM?” HD Kumaraswamy seems to gesture as he leaves Vidhana Soudha after Cabinet meting on Thursday| Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The “Siddaramaiah for Chief Minister” chorus has been doing the rounds for some time now. The issue reached such a level that the man himself took to Twitter to put the demand in the trash bin. The state Congress, guessing rightly that the call by its leaders would result in embarrassment to the coalition, has been asking them to refrain from it. But echoes of the call still reverberated on the sidelines of Thursday’s cabinet meeting where the issue, according to sources, was discussed informally.

Sources said that JDS ministers in the cabinet brought up the issue and asked the Congress leaders to stop making such statements. Even Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had expressed displeasure over these comments recently. However, on record, cabinet ministers denied any such issue had been raised. 

Briefing the media on the cabinet discussions, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda categorically denied that it had been discussed in the cabinet meeting. Several Congress leaders have been steadfast in their demand that Siddaramaiah must be made CM again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah for Chief Minister Twitter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp