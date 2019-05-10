Straws in the wind

By Express News Service

The forgotten Karnataka bond

Political circles are agog with talk about why Rahul Gandhi ignored the JDS-Congress alliance in Karnataka. Rahul’s interview with a vernacular TV channel set off the chatterati: apparently questioned by two anchors about his allies, on the sidelines of an election rally, the Congress president mentions Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Sharad Pawar’s NCP in Maharashtra, but clean forgets the Karnataka coalition. Now, is this a sign of the times to come? Is it just a slip-up, or a very big hint? Some experts put it down to plain oversight, explaining that just as Rahul mentions Maharashtra, he is interrupted, and heard pleading, “allow me to finish my answer”. But it’s the answer that’s being held up to scrutiny -- Rahul returns to the question, and talks about UP and West Bengal, but there’s again silence on Karnataka. Is there more to it than meets the eye here?

Gowda back with wife at resort

The Gowda family’s visits and revisits to a health resort in Moolur, in Kaup, have raised suspicion among opposition members. The buzz is that party supremo H D Deve Gowda, along with wife Channamma, are performing a few pujas and homas to ensure the victory of all three members who contested the Lok Sabha elections. Though this spiritual activity is unconfirmed, there is no way of finding out as the entry to the resort is heavily guarded. The resort authorities are also being extra cautious, and verifying the background of other visitors to the resort. The questions being asked are: Why this secrecy? And what is so special about the treatment here? Gowda’s stay at the resort is expected to be extended by five days. Sources said the former PM is suffering from pain in his legs, and has opted for some special ayurvedic treatment under the care of Dr Thanmay Goswami. Gowda, who arrived at Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday morning, refused to speak to the media.

DKS: From macho to marshmallow

Strong men cry too. Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, known for his machismo, suddenly went soft as a marshmallow when campaigning in Kundgol in Dharwad, where a by-election was necessitated by the sudden death of MLA C S Shivalli. An emotional Shivakumar began recounting memories of Shivalli -- friend, cabinet colleague and party man -- and as he spoke, the emotional pitch rose. A few party men around him began shedding tears, and it was almost contagious, as Shivakumar’s voice cracked and he couldn’t hold back his tears. He told the people of Kundgol that “Shivalli’s soul was with them”, giving the campaign for Kusumavathi Shivalli a definite edge. We hope the tears were a catharsis of sorts for our hard-nosed netas, and not just another election trick, this time taken from the JDS handbook. And now, to complicate matters, BJP’s B Sriramulu has said that the coalition is responsible for Shivalli’s death, but didn’t give any reasons. Congress has filed a complaint with the EC.