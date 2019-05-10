Supreme Court upholds Karnataka law on SC/ST promotion

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the validity of reservation, on which a law was passed in Karnataka in 2018, in granting promotions to employees from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state government.

A bench of Justices U.U. Lalit and D.Y. Chandrachud said: "We have come to the conclusion that the challenge to the law is lacking substance."

The Karnataka government had passed a law in 2018 to fill the gaps observed in the 2017 legislation which identified inadequate representation and the effect on overall administrative efficiency.