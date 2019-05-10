Vehicles catch fire after collision in Belagavi, two hurt

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A car and a bike were reduced to ashes when they caught fire after a head-on collision. The incident occured near Chikhale cross on Chorla Road in Khanapur taluk on Thursday morning. Two persons were injured in the accident.

The injured have been identified as Vishwanath Gundappa Boragi (32) and Sunil Mallikarjun Boragi (25), both residents of Vijayapura. They have been admitted to the hospital.

According to sources, the injured who were riding on Enfield bullet rammed the car approaching from opposite direction. They were riding towards Goa when they rammed the car of Sitaram Bamne approaching from opposite direction. Bamne, who was the only person in car escaped without any injuries. Due to the fire break incident, traffic was closed on Chorla route for more than 30 minutes. A case has been registered at Khanapur police station.