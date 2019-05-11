Aam Aadmi app: Open, click, get farm-fresh mangoes home-delivered

Home States Karnataka

The corporation is also planning to conduct mini Mango Melas at IT parks, big apartment complexes and other places through mobile outlets | express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Who can resist sinking their teeth into juicy, pulpy mangoes! But for those who may fret about stepping out in the hot sun to make the buy, you will soon be able to place an order for your choice of variety from your phone and have it delivered home just like the food from your favourite restaurant.

The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd is developing a mobile application wherein one can order mangoes directly from farmers which will be delivered just like any other app-based delivery system.

Consumer can pick from either unripe or ripened mangoes of about 12 varieties including Badami, Alphonso, Neelum, Dashehari, Mallika, Sendhura, Benishan, Baganpalli and others.

But the minimum order should be for 3 kg. They can also write to the Corporation for their favourite variety of mango which is not on the list and that too will be delivered. And for those who would like to try their hand themselves, the corporation is organising mango picking tourism from May 19 where people can register online by paying `100 for transportation. They will be taken to mango orchards in Ramanagara and Tumkur where they can pick fresh mangoes and pay the farmers directly.

Speaking to The New Indian Express,  Corporation Managing Director Nagaraj said the mobile application-based mango sale will be available to the public soon. “We are planning to tie up with app-based delivery services similar to existing food delivery apps. People can choose their favourite variety, give their address and the fruit will be delivered directly from farmers. This is a first of its kind initiative and will also help the growers get remunerative prices,’’he claimed.

The corporation is also planning to conduct mini Mango Melas at IT parks, big apartment complexes and other places through mobile outlets. “Since there will be restricted hours of sale at these places, mobile vans will be stationed. This will also help farmers largely,’’ he added.

Though the rates will be slightly higher than at HOPCOMS, there will be no compromise on quality. If there are any damaged mangoes in the delivered lot, they will be replaced, Nagaraj said.

In Karnataka, mangoes are grown in 1.7 lakh hectares of 16 districts including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad and Ramanagara. Annually, about 10 lakh tons is harvested, but due to drought last year and hailstorms in April this year, the yield will be lesser in many places.

The Corporation is also organising the annual Mango Mela from May 30 to June 24 at Lalbagh with over 80 stalls. Farmers from across the state will participate in the month-long event.

Visitors can choose from a variety of mangoes like Badami, Alphonso, Neelum, Dashehari among others.

