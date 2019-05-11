Home States Karnataka

BBMP polls: Drama in families of deceased in two wards

Congress and JD(S) decided to field coalition candidate for the by-election of Sagayapura and Kaveripura wards.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress and JD(S) decided to field coalition candidate for the by-election of Sagayapura and Kaveripura wards. Leaders from both the parties thought it will be an easy victory. But now they are facing a new hurdle. Within the family members of the deceased councillors, there is a huge fight for the seats.

After Ramila Umashankar from JD(S) of Kaveripura ward who also served as Deputy Mayor passed away in October 2018, and Elumalai, independent candidate from Sagayapura ward, died in December, there were vacant seats in both the wards. Now that the election date has been announced to be held on May 29, nominations have started. Leaders from coalition parties decided to field JD(S) candidate from Kaveripura and Congress from Sagayapura ward, to field against BJP candidate. Now they are facing wrath from the family members of the deceased councillors.

At Sagayapura ward, it is open for General candidate. There is a strong fight between Elumalai’s wife Leena and Elumalai’s sister Palaniyamma for the seat. Palaniyamma is a Congress supporter, while Leena is seeking votes on sympathy. If tickets are given to any one of them, chances of other person revolting might cost for Congress.

Similarly, at Kaveripura, which is a reserved ward for woman, Umashankar, husband of Ramila is seeking vote for his sister. This is said to be opposed by his JD(S) members. Here too, JD(S) is facing a similar situation, if ticket is given to another candidate. They have to face opposition from late Ramila’s family members and her followers.

In both the cases, internal fight among party members as well as family members will act as boon to the BJP.

