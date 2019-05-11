Home States Karnataka

Body of Nigerian who committed suicide on railway tracks remains unclaimed

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been 24 days since the Nigerian man Ogunnoiki Adekunle Michael committed suicide by coming in the path of an approaching train on the railway tracks between Yelahanka and Gedahalli. The 26-year-old’s body continues to remain unclaimed at the mortuary in Bowring Hospital since then.

Despite the Government Railway Police (GRP) repeatedly communicating with the Nigerian Embassy in New Delhi to contact his family using the address obtained from the person, there has been no response so far.

The GRP finds itself in a fix. The Hospital authorities are urging the cops to give green signal to go ahead with the autopsy as the body will otherwise get decomposed. Moreover, the mortuary has only limited space to house the dead. However, the GRP does not have the authority to dispose the body without the family’s consent.

GRP Superintendent Bheemashankar S Guled said: “I have visited the Foreign Regional Registration Office and contacted the Nigerian Embassy repeatedly through them to intimate the family and ensure someone claims the body. At least someone must be nominated to do so on their behalf. But we are not getting any response from the family.” This is one of the rare cases of this kind involving a foreign national, he added.

Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine Bowring Hospital Dr Sathish K V told The New Indian Express that the body had already been in the hospital since April 17.  

“The cold storage system where the body is placed also has the provision to accommodate two other bodies. The doors get repeatedly opened by the police for visitors who come to identify whenever any body arrives or by hospital staff for carrying out postmortem. The chances of the body deteriorating further due to this is very high. So, it needs to be collected soon,” he added.

Inspector at Bengaluru Cantonment railway station Lakshmi Narayan, who is familiar with the incident, said: “The deceased, a resident of Hennur, had been under treatment for mental illnesses at Spandana Hospital in Rajajinagar for nearly two years. It is a clear case of suicide as his head is clearly sliced off the body.”

