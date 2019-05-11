Home States Karnataka

BS Yeddyurappa's remark triggers slugfest

BJP state president’s claims of disgruntled Cong MLAs being in touch with him kickstarts another political storm

Published: 11th May 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state unit president BS Yeddyurappa’s claims of disgruntled Congress MLAs being in touch with them have triggered yet another round of political slugfest between BJP and Congress leaders ahead of May 19 bypolls to two assembly segments in the state.

“After winning Kundgol and Chincholi, the BJP tally will increase to 106. Three independent MLAs too will support the BJP and with that our number will increase to 109,” BJP state unit president BS Yeddyurappa said after campaigning for the party candidate in Kundgol on Friday.

“Everything is not well in the coalition and over 20 Congress MLAs are not ready to accept Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. Anything can happen after May 23,” the BJP leader said. Many senior BJP leaders, including PM Modi, had earlier stated that there will be a major political change in the state after May 23.

Yeddyurappa’s statement on disgruntled Congress MLAs invited sharp criticism from Congress leaders. Former CM Siddaramaiah said power play of identifying and targeting disgruntled legislators was happening because of opposition leader Yeddyurappa’s thirst for power. He asked Yeddyurappa to name 20 Congress MLAs, who are in touch with him. The Congress leader also accused the BJP of trying to poach Congress-JDS MLAs to destabilize the coalition government.

Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar and Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao too hit back at the BJP leader. “Why only the twenty he is in touch with all the 222 MLAs. So are we,’’ said Shivakumar. Rao accused the BJP leader of “daydreaming about coming to power. Even without numbers, he went on to be sworn in as CM for two days.”

The BJP leaders, however, continued their tirade against the coalition partners.“Deve Gowda and Nikhil Kumaraswamy are losing in Tumakur and Mandya, while the government is in coma. After Cabinet meeting to review drought, the CM takes shelter in a resort instead of touring the state to review drought relief measures or even campaign for coalition candidate,” said Yeddyurappa.

“It shows everything is not well in between coalition partners and people are fed up with the coalition government,” he added.Another senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said, “It is not clear as to how many Congress and JD(S) MLAs will stay with their parties after the Lok Sabha election results are announced,” he added.

While Siddaramaiah was campaigning in Chincholi, Shivakumar and Yeddyurappa were campaigning for their party candidates in Kundgol. “Vehicles of all Congress leaders, including D K Shivakumar, should be checked as they are accused of transporting the money in them. District election officer and observer must monitor too,” said senior BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje.

