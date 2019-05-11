Umesh Jadhav a tiger in the guise of cow: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chincholi is a very confusing poll battle this time around. It is not surprising then that all leaders are able to talk about during their campaigns are desertions, backstabbing and opportunistic behaviour.

On Friday, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed former Chincholi MLA Umesh Jadhav a ‘tiger in the guise of a cow’. “He has betrayed the Congress which brought him into politics and made him an MLA twice. He was also made the chairman of Parliamentary Committee of health & Family Welfare in his first tenure as MLA. Even then, he backstabbed the Congress and joined the BJP for the lure of power and money,” Siddaramaiah said.

Countering him was R Ashoka of the BJP. “Let Siddaramaiah talk first about why he quit the Janata Dal (S) and joined the Congress. Umesh Jadhav quit the Congress to strengthen the hands of Narendra Modi and develop the country,” he said. Jadhav, however, defended his move. “When the Congress was saying that he should have continued as the MLA of Chincholi, there was no question of him being a backstabber. How can I become a tiger in the guise of a cow now?,” he asked. Jadhav said that the BJP had fielded his son in the bypolls due to the pressure by people.

Both parties also took the chance to use the campaign to talk of the stability of the coalition government. While Ashoka was confident that the government would fall, Siddaramaiah said there was no such chance. “BS Yeddyurappa is dreaming of becoming Chief Minister after the Lok Sabha results. He will not become the CM again,” Siddaramaiah said. Over Congress MLAs crossing over to the BJP, Siddaramaiah said that there was dissatisfaction among MLAs of all parties.